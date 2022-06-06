'Numerous items' stolen from videogame store

Security tags had been removed from the items. - Credit: Cambs Police

Numerous items, including videogames controllers, have been reported stolen from a games store.

The incident occurred at around 5.15pm on Friday (June 3), when items were taken from Gametronic in Fitzroy Street, Cambridge.

Security tags were removed from the items, and recovered when a member of staff challenged a man after he had left the shop.

Cambridgeshire Police have since released an image of a man that they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "A man went into Gametronic in Fitzroy Street, on Friday at about 5.15pm and took numerous items, including controllers.

"Security tags were removed and the items were recovered after a member of staff challenged the man after he had left the shop.

"We would like to hear from anyone who has any information about the incident or thinks they know the identity of the man pictured."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it online or by calling non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 35/39049/22.