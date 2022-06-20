Duo barred from all shops in Cambridgeshire when in each other's company
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
A pair of shoplifters must not enter any shop in Cambridgeshire when in each other's company.
Described by police as a "lookout and thief duo", Tervor Pilgrim and Carmel Holland have been barred from several shops throughout the county, and they will be unable to shop together for a period of two years.
They received their Criminal Behaviour Order sentences at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, June 14 after pleading guilty to a series of thefts.
Pilgrim, 37, of Stanesfield Road in Cambridge, admitted five counts of theft and was handed a 12-month community order.
During his spree, he stole more than £1,000 in goods from shops including Tesco, Sainsbury's, BP, Forbidden Planet and John Lewis between July 2021 and March 2022.
Holland, 34, of Whittington Road in Cambridge, also pleaded guilty to five thefts - to a value of £1,400.
Holland stole from the Post Office, Tesco, BP, Forbidden Planet and John Lewis, and was handed an 18-month community order.
As part of their sentence, the pair is completely barred from Tesco in Milton, Co-op in Burwell, MICA Sawston and Bottisham Post Office for two years.
They must not "enter any shop that sells products of any sort in the county of Cambridgeshire in the company of the co-defendant".
PC Beatrice Ley, who investigated, said: "Pilgrim and Holland are well known within the retail industry across Cambridgeshire for shoplifting. The pair have a number of convictions against their names.
"We hope this Criminal Behaviour Order will put a stop to their offending and provide businesses some respite. Any breaches of this order could land the pair a prison sentence."