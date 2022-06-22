Stephen Neal was barred from several stores in Cambridge city centre, including Sainsbury's, before his arrest - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A thief stole eight Marks & Spencer steaks worth more than £120 after being removed from a Sainsbury's store the very same day.

The incident occurred on Monday (June 20). Stephen Neal was spotted by security staff entering Sainsbury’s on Sidney Street, Cambridge.

By entering the supermarket, the 35-year-old was in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which he was serving, and he was ejected from the store.

His CBO states that he must not "go to Superdrug, Boots, Go Outdoors or Sainsbury’s in Cambridge... unless he has a current prescription or has been directed by a GP to attend".

Suspecting that Neal was "up to no good", security and CCTV observed him as he left. He then entered the nearby Marks & Spencer store on Market Hill.

Minutes later, the man was seen running from the store carrying eight steaks, worth over £120.

He was quickly apprehended by the security official who had followed him.

Following his arrest by Cambridgeshire police, Stephen Neal appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court yesterday (June 21).

He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to theft and a breach of a CBO.

Police constable Emily-Jayne Matthews, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "The arrest and conviction of Neal is thanks to the teamwork of shops, CAMBAC (Cambridge Business Against Crime) and the use of their radios and police working together.

"I hope this sends a message to others that there is no place for crime in our city."