Three arrests after suspected brothel discovered

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:29 AM April 15, 2021   
Picture posed by model of on-street sex work. 

Arrests made after officers raid suspected brothel. This picture, posed by a model of on-street sex work, is for illustrative purposes only.

Three people have been arrested after officers raided a suspected brothel.

The City North Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a warrant in Histon Road, Cambridge, yesterday afternoon following concerns from members of the public.

A 53-year-old woman from Cambridge and a 40-year-old man from Sawston were arrested on suspicion of keeping a brothel.

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.

All three remain in custody at Parkside Police Station.

Sergeant Shawn Emms said: “Members of the public play a vital role in helping us to tackle sexual exploitation, modern slavery and labour exploitation.

"Information helps us to build a picture of what is happening and could help us safeguard potential victims.

“If anyone has any suspicions at all in their local area around these concerns then we’d urge them to report them to us.”

Warning signs of modern slavery or exploitation include people:

  • Not being able to come and go as they wish
  • Being under 18 and providing commercial sex acts
  • Working in the commercial sex industry and having a pimp/manager
  • Being unpaid or paid very little
  • Working excessively long or unusual hours
  • Not being allowed breaks
  • Owning a large debt and being unable to pay it off
  • Being recruited through false promises

Report any concerns online.


