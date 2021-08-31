Published: 1:09 PM August 31, 2021

Victim stabbed multiple times before attacker fled on a cycle

A slash and go cyclist repeatedly stabbed a 31-year-old before fleeing the scene.

Emergency services were called to Mill Road at about 6.10pm on Bank Holiday Monday after the victim was stabbed multiple times in the arm with a knife.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a man, made off on a bicycle.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective Constable Kenny Reeves said: “I would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man in these images or was in the area at the time of the incident.

“We have been carrying out house-to-house enquiries and speaking to residents.

“However, I would urge anyone who has CCTV installed at their homes, or dashcams in their vehicles, to review the footage to see if it captures a man on a bike in the area on Monday evening.

“This could help us piece together information and ultimately identify the offender.

“We are continuing our patrols of the area throughout the day and night.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police either via www.cambs.police.uk/report or through the online webchat function and quote reference 35/58157/21.

Those without access to the internet should call 101.