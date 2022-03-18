Timothy Morris was jailed after being forensically linked to the rape of a Cambridge University student. - Credit: POLICE

A sexual 'predator who saw opportunities in vulnerable women' has been jailed after being forensically linked to the rape of a Cambridge University student.

Timothy Morris, 27, attacked the student at his home in Coleridge Road, Cambridge, in the early hours of January 5 2018.

Despite the woman repeatedly telling him no, he raped her in his bedroom.

A full investigation was carried out, but a suspect was not identified.

However, three years later, on February 23 last year Morris met with a woman he had spoken to on a dating site.

They went for a walk in Cambridge, and he sexually assaulted her in Ditton Meadows.

Police arrested him shortly after this incident, and when his DNA was taken it resulted in a match for DNA recovered from the attack in 2018.

Morris denied all charges put against him but was found guilty of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration at Peterborough Crown Court on February 11.

On Wednesday March 16, he was sentenced at the same court to 11 years and two months in prison.

He was also handed an indefinite restraining order against the survivors and given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

DC Chemu Evans, who investigated, said: “I would like to commend the survivors in this case for supporting what has been a long and hard investigation.

“Morris was a predator who saw opportunities in vulnerable women.

“Despite being told no he continued and it’s a clear representation of his male sexual entitlement.

“Throughout the investigation or court case, he has shown little remorse for his actions or the disgusting crimes he has committed.

“The case shows the value of forensic evidence and the effectiveness of our Sexual Assault Referral Centre.”

Sex without consent is rape and is always a crime, find out more here.