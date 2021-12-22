News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Forensic examinations prove restaurant doorman raped woman

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM December 22, 2021
50-year-old Neil Brown raped a woman whilst working at a restaurant in Quayside, Cambridge.

A restaurant doorman who took advantage of a customer in distress by raping her has been jailed after DNA helped prove he was guilty.

Neil Brown, 50, was working at a restaurant in Quayside, Cambridge, on August 4 2018, when the victim entered to use the toilet around 9:30pm. 

Brown entered the toilets after her and found the woman having a panic attack. 

He offered for her to use a staff office to allow her to calm down, but when they got there, Brown forcibly removed her clothing and raped her. 

He was later arrested and in interview said he had never met the victim. 

Forensic tests revealed a full DNA match but Brown, of Ronald Avenue, Stratford, London, continued to plead his innocence. 

Following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court, Brown was found guilty of rape and sexual assault on December 3 and was jailed for six years and eight months on December 21. 

DC Faye Patterson, who investigated, said: “This case shows the value of forensic evidence.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire

