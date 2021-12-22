Jamie Shand from Sutton who has been found guilty of racial harassment. - Credit: Archant

A man verbally abused police staff who were trying to help him, a court heard.

Jamie Shand visited Parkside Police Station, Cambridge, on July 3 last year to enquire about an incident that had taken place.

Cambridge Crown Court was told that while at the station the 42-year-old became aggressive and shouted racist comments at the member of police staff working behind the counter.

He was found guilty of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm and distress.

Shand, of High Street, Sutton, Ely, was ordered to pay fines of £1,014 including £150 in compensation to his victim.

The case concluded at crown court on December 15.

PC Hannah Flemington said: “Our enquiry office staff are there to provide help and support to their customers.

"Shand showed no respect and continually abused the member of staff even after being asked to leave.

“Abuse against any of our staff or officers will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”



