News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Man, 42, guilty of racial abuse

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 1:29 PM December 22, 2021
Jamie Shand from Sutton

Jamie Shand from Sutton who has been found guilty of racial harassment. - Credit: Archant

A man verbally abused police staff who were trying to help him, a court heard. 

Jamie Shand visited Parkside Police Station, Cambridge, on July 3 last year to enquire about an incident that had taken place. 

Cambridge Crown Court was told that while at the station the 42-year-old became aggressive and shouted racist comments at the member of police staff working behind the counter. 

He was found guilty of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm and distress. 

Shand, of High Street, Sutton, Ely, was ordered to pay fines of £1,014 including £150 in compensation to his victim. 

The case concluded at crown court on December 15. 

PC Hannah Flemington said: “Our enquiry office staff are there to provide help and support to their customers.

Most Read

  1. 1 Council shuts the door on garage conversion
  2. 2 Stinger used by police to stop stolen car
  3. 3 Forensic examinations prove restaurant doorman raped woman
  1. 4 Police hunt suspect following burglary and assault
  2. 5 Christmas can go ahead without new restrictions, Boris Johnson confirms
  3. 6 Cathedral pulls the plug on showpiece carol concert
  4. 7 Over £2m of drugs uncovered after village raids
  5. 8 £2,000 raised to support victims of pub stabbing
  6. 9 War veteran Bill 'very happy' with surprise 100th birthday party
  7. 10 Police officer seriously injured after late night crash

"Shand showed no respect and continually abused the member of staff even after being asked to leave. 

“Abuse against any of our staff or officers will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.” 


Cambridge Crown Court
Cambridge News
Ely News
Sutton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tilly the dog was killed after an attack in Littleport

Owner left in fear after fatal dog attack in street

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three men were stabbed at The Fox pub in Burwell.

Cambs Live News

Attempted murder arrest after three men stabbed at village pub

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Sutton Road, Haddenham, this morning.

Cambs Live News

Car ends up on its roof after ditch crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Drug dealer Reece Reddington has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Cambs Live News

Jail for drug dealer after officers find ball of crack cocaine on sofa

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon