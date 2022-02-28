Drug dealer, 24, stuffed wraps of heroin and cocaine under his bike seat
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police / Cottonbro from Pexels
A drug dealer who transported class A drugs across Cambridge on his red mountain push bike was caught with cocaine and heroin stuffed in his bike seat.
Jordan Trotman-John was spotted by a member of the public counting wads of cash down an alleyway on Parsonage Street.
Officers from the Neighbourhood Support Team used the description given of Trotman-John and caught him red-handed counting bags of cannabis on September 20 last year.
The 24-year-old was searched and found with ten bags of cannabis as well as a mobile phone, £1,015 in cash and a red mountain bike which he insisted was taken to the station with him.
While at the station officers noticed a lump under the bike seat cover and found a further 23 wraps of heroin and 32 wraps of cocaine.
At Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (February 24), Trotman-John, of Nottingham Road, London was sentenced to five years in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and a class C drug.
PC Ross Spalthoff, from the Neighbourhood Support Team, said: “Once again it is with thanks to information from the public that another drug dealer is behind bars.
“We have a vital role in preventing drugs from reaching our streets and ensuring those responsible are brought to justice and the public play a vital part in this work.
“Please continue to report your concerns and suspicions to us.”