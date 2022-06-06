Driver hid 56 wraps of Class-A drugs in trousers

The wraps of crack cocaine and heroin had a street value of over £1,100 in total. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A motorist hid 56 wraps of Class-A drugs in his trousers, worth over £1,100 in total.

Nabil Aziz was driving on Newmarket Road, Cambridge, when he was stopped for driving a car that was believed to be linked with drug dealing.

The 24-year-old initially told officers that he had no drugs on his person, however, just prior to being searched he began to produce bundles of wraps from his trousers.

Along with the 56 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, worth over £1,100, officers also seized £225 in cash and two mobile phones.

The devices were later found to contain messages related to drug dealing.

The man, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply class A heroin and driving without insurance.

After appearing at Cambridge Crown Court last Monday (May 30), he was sentenced to three years and ten months in prison.

Police constable Blake Booth, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Drugs bring a whole host of issues to our communities, including violence and anti-social behaviour.

“We are working hard to rid our county of drugs but also rely on members of the public providing us with information.”