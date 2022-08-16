News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Man stole charity box from restaurant and broke into newsagent

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:29 PM August 16, 2022
Updated: 4:30 PM August 16, 2022
Thomas Smith, from Cambridge, stole a charity box from a restaurant in the city and broke into a newsagent.

Thomas Smith, from Cambridge, stole a charity box from a restaurant in the city and broke into a newsagent. This image is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man who stole a charity box from a restaurant and broke into a newsagent has been jailed for six months. 

Thomas Smith, 48, of Ramsden Square, Cambridge, was captured on CCTV at the restaurant in East End Road on June 24. 

He stole the charity box from behind the counter, hiding it underneath his jumper. 

On July 2, Smith’s DNA was left at the scene of a newsagent in Chesterton Road where a glass pane in the door was smashed and £100 in cash and £200 of cigarettes stolen. 

Smith was also captured on Ring doorbell footage on July 8 stealing an Amazon parcel worth £13.98 from the doorstep of a home in Hertford Street. 

At Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on August 11, Smith was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to theft of a parcel, theft, and burglary. 

PC Laura Baldwin, who investigated, said: “Smith is an opportunist thief. 

“We hope this sentence will give him an opportunity to reflect on his actions and help him start a life without the need to commit crime.” 

