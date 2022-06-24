A Cambridgeshire man kicked, headbutted and abused police officers as they arrested him.

On April 6, officers from Cambridgeshire Police were investigating a disturbance at a property in Crossfield Court, Cambridge.

When they arrived, Robert Payne was "agitated" and reluctant to engage with the officers.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault, at which point he immediately became abusive.

The 35-year-old headbutted and kicked two officers, whilst they attempted to take him into custody.

Payne, of Alice Bell Close, Cambridge, later denied assaulting officers despite being shown video-recorded evidence.

He has since pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (June 22), Payne was sentenced to six months in prison.

Police constable Charlotte Anderson-Chapman said: "Officers should not have to tolerate physical and verbal abuse when carrying out their job.

“Payne showed himself to be an aggressive and violent man and I am pleased he has had to face the consequences.”