Published: 4:54 PM July 9, 2021

Aidan Cassidy, of Darwin Drive, Cambridge, assaulted a girl between September 2019 and January 2020. Today he was jailed - Credit: Cambs Police

A man who sexually assaulted a child on three separate occasions has been jailed.

Aidan Cassidy, of Darwin Drive, Cambridge, assaulted the girl between September 2019 and January 2020.

The crimes only came to light after the girl confided in someone close to her.

Cassidy, 42, was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

He denied the offences but, on May 14after a six-day trial at Cambridge Crown Court, was found guilty on three counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching. Jurors took less than three hours to reach their verdict.

Cassidy was sentenced at the same court today (July 9) where he was handed four years in prison.

He must also sign the sex offenders’ register for life and was handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for life, preventing contact with female children under 16.

DC Matthew Roe, who investigated, said: “I would like to commend the victim for her bravery and for giving evidence at the trial.

“She has understandably been affected by what happened and I hope the conclusion of the case brings some closure and allows her to move forward.

“Child abuse comes in various forms and can affect anyone. Whether you’re a victim, friend or adult, it’s everyone’s responsibility to help stop the abuse and tell someone.

“We urge all members of the public to be aware of adults who pay an unusual amount of attention to a child. Sharing any concerns, no matter how small, could save a life; you don’t have to be sure.”