Published: 12:37 PM June 25, 2021 Updated: 1:01 PM June 25, 2021

Tools, machinery and materials worth £100,000 were stolen from a building site in Cambridge.

Thieves stole various items from the site in Madingley Road, close to the junction with the M11 between 6pm yesterday (June 24) and 6am today (June 25).

Detective Sergeant Ashley Ryan said: “We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area yesterday or overnight to contact us.

“This represents a huge loss for tradespeople who were working on the site and have had important items stolen, leaving them out of pocket and potentially impacting on their livelihoods.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/40054/21.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.