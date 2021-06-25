News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Tools, machinery and materials worth £100k stolen from building site

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:37 PM June 25, 2021    Updated: 1:01 PM June 25, 2021
Tools, machinery and materials worth £100,000 were stolen from a building site in Madingley Road, Cambridge

Tools, machinery and materials worth £100,000 were stolen from a building site in Madingley Road, Cambridge, close to the junction with the M11 between 6pm on June 24 and 6am June 25.. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Tools, machinery and materials worth £100,000 were stolen from a building site in Cambridge.

Thieves stole various items from the site in Madingley Road, close to the junction with the M11 between 6pm yesterday (June 24) and 6am today (June 25).

Detective Sergeant Ashley Ryan said: “We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area yesterday or overnight to contact us.

“This represents a huge loss for tradespeople who were working on the site and have had important items stolen, leaving them out of pocket and potentially impacting on their livelihoods.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/40054/21.

Anyone without internet access should call 101. 

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video of man who spat at woman in Ely

Woman left 'terrified' after spitting assault

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire MPs Anthony Browne and Lucy Frazer

Cambridgeshire Highways

£2m in government funding secured to explore A10 improvements

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Inside addenbrooke's

NHS | Updated

On hottest day of the year hospital 'put me in a store room for over...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Man arrested after cannabis ‘factory’ found as firefighters tackle tackling house blaze 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Man arrested after cannabis factory found after house blaze 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon