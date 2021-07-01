Published: 5:08 PM July 1, 2021 Updated: 5:17 PM July 1, 2021

Cyclist injured in hit and run, which happened on Histon Road, Cambridge, near the junction with Gilbert Road, at just before 7pm on Saturday June 26. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A cyclist was seriously injured and left in need of hospital treatment after a hit and run.

The collision happened in Histon Road, Cambridge, near the junction with Gilbert Road, at just before 7pm on Saturday June 26.

The cyclist, a 46-year-old man, suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, only described as a black car, made off towards King’s Hedges without stopping.

PC Jon Yaxley said: “I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision, or the car involved in the moments before the crash, or has dashcam footage to contact police.”

Contact police via webchat or online forms quoting CC-26062021-0471.