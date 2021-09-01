Published: 5:03 PM September 1, 2021 Updated: 5:07 PM September 1, 2021

Cambridge drug dealers Youssef Zahiri and Labeeb Baksh have been jailed - here's how they were caught out. - Credit: POLICE

A drug dealing pair have been jailed after they were caught out by a letting agent who spotted a carrier bag of cocaine worth £20,000 inside a fridge.

Staff from the letting agency were carrying out routine checks on a house in Homerton Street, Cambridge, in November 2017 when they called police.

Cambridge drug dealer Youssef Zahiri was jailed for five years at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday August 26. - Credit: POLICE

During the search, 30-year-old Youssef Zahiri unlocked the front door and was arrested after he was found with two mobile phones and £1,440 in cash.

Documents within the flat revealed the tenant was Labeeb Baksh and he, too, was arrested at his other home in Woodcock Close, Impington.

Zahiri, of Walpole Road, and 31-year-old Baksh were jailed for five and six years respectively after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.

Drug dealer Labeeb Baksh was jailed for six years at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday August 26. - Credit: POLICE

Detective Constable Louisa Abbott said: “This case shows what an important part businesses and communities can play in bringing people to justice.

“If you suspect drug dealing in your area, please report it to us here https://bit.ly/3jurLR7.”



