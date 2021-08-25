Published: 4:42 PM August 25, 2021

Drug dealer Wayne Davis jailed for running one of Cambridge's most established drug lines. - Credit: POLICE

A dealer who ran one of the most established drug lines in Cambridge has been jailed.

Wayne Davis was arrested in December last year after the neighbourhood police support team suspected him of running the ‘Pablo’ drugs line for ten months.

The 37-year-old, of Mortlock Avenue, Cambridge initially claimed to officers that two of the three mobile phones found in his home, with streams of drug related messages, belonged to his teenage children.

However, an investigation into the phone use proved otherwise and Davis was found guilty of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

At Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (24 August) he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.

Sergeant Paul Street, from the neighbourhood support team, said: “Davis had been running crack cocaine and heroin drugs line for some time and had managed to avoid detection.

“After arresting one of his runners, we worked hard to identify, locate and arrest Davis in possession of the phone line, proving he was dealing solely for profit and had others working for him.

“Drug dealing brings misery and despair to others and is often associated with exploitation where young people are coerced into selling the drugs in return for money or gifts.

“County lines and class A drug supply will not be tolerated and we will continue to target those involved and put them before the courts.”

The constabulary’s lead for county lines, Detective Chief Inspector Chris O’Brien, added: “The force works tirelessly to tackle county lines drug supply and organised crime group disruption.

"These groups bring a whole host of criminality to our county as well as harm to the most vulnerable people in our communities including violence and exploitation.

If you suspect someone is involved in drugs and dealing or is vulnerable and being preyed on by a gang, you can report it online or call police on 101.

In an emergency always call 999.