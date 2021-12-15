Jail for drug dealer after officers find ball of crack cocaine on sofa
- Credit: POLICE
A drug dealer who left a cling film ball filled with crack cocaine on his sofa has been jailed.
Police arrested 34-year-old Reece Reddington at a property in Eltham, South East London, on August 28 after securing a warrant to search the premises.
Officers discovered phone records linking Reddington to the address and to the supply of class A drugs in Cambridge.
They also discovered a cling film ball filled with individual wraps of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of up to £3,000 and mobile phones with messages about drug deals, paraphernalia and about £800 cash in Reddington’s pockets.
Reddington, of Saville Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possessing criminal property at Peterborough Crown Court on December 9.
He was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.
PC Alex Galan-Tarachiu, who investigated, said: “The warrant uncovered a huge amount of evidence, which proved Reddington was linked to drug deals across Cambridge.
“I am pleased a substantial amount of class A drugs was taken off the streets, along with the dealer.
"I hope this sentence highlights how seriously drug dealing is taken in Cambridgeshire and I would urge members of the public to make themselves familiar with the signs of drug dealing and report any concerns to us.”
If you suspect drug dealing where you are, report it here: https://bit.ly/3lLzmeY