Fraudster conned blind and vulnerable man, 73, by claiming to be his carer
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A fraudulent 'carer' who conned a blind and vulnerable elderly man out of hundreds of pounds has been sentenced.
In April (4th) Lena Griffin knocked on the door of a 73-year-old man in Cambridge claiming to be one of his carers.
The 45-year-old, of Willow Walk, was invited into his home and offered a glass of wine as it was nearing his birthday.
Griffin drank the wine before asking for his bank card and pin number so she could go and get his shopping.
The victim handed over the details but never saw Griffin again and raised the alarm with relatives the following day.
You may also want to watch:
In the meantime, Griffin had made two cash withdrawals of £250 and £200.
At Cambridge Crown Court on August 24, Griffin pleaded guilty to theft and fraud by false representation.
Most Read
- 1 £450,000 house may come down to allow access to 80 homes
- 2 Frustrations over lack of movement on A10 BP roundabout safety improvements
- 3 Famous faces visit Ely and March for 'Great Canal Journeys' TV show
- 4 Lone cashier held at gunpoint given paid leave and support of employers
- 5 When the Red Arrows will fly over Cambridgeshire AGAIN today
- 6 7 of the best places for a roast dinner in Cambridgeshire
- 7 Where you can see the Red Arrows flying over Cambridgeshire today
- 8 Dealer jailed for running 'Pablo' drugs line for 10 months
- 9 Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike
- 10 Glider in near-miss with four US fighter jets travelling at 335mph
She was given a ten-year restraining order not to contact the victim or return to his address.
She was also given a 12 month sentence, suspended for two years and ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work.
Detective constable Vicky Norden said: “The victim in this case was a vulnerable man who trusted that Griffin had come to care for him.
"Instead she played on his vulnerabilities for her own financial gain.
“Griffin has been given a chance by the court to turn her life around towards a crime-free future. We hope she takes this opportunity.”