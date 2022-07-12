Lawrence King, who was sent to prison after breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order just three days after he received it - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A prolific shoplifter who stole cheese and ham from a Cambridge Co-op shop has been jailed.

Lawrence King, aged 33, was banned from all Co-ops in Cambridgeshire on July 1 after pleading guilty to six counts of theft and one attempted theft at Cambridge Magistrates' Court.

He carried out the offences at three Co-ops on Milton Road in the city between February 5 and April 15 this year.

Just three days after he received the order, which also barred him from contacting Co-op staff, King was caught on CCTV entering a Co-Op in Milton Road.

He took £20 of cheese and ham and made off without paying.

PC Emily-Jayne Matthews, of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: "King has shown utter disregard for the legal system. Prolific shoplifters like King bring absolute misery to shops and their staff in the city.

"We will continue to target people like King to ensure the city remains a safe place for businesses and their staff and customers."

King, of Tribune Court, Cambridge, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on Saturday, July 9, where he pleaded guilty to theft and a breach of his order.

He was jailed for 16 weeks.