Published: 10:21 AM July 1, 2021 Updated: 10:23 AM July 1, 2021

Cambridge burglar Michael Deloughery jailed after mum shopped him into police following CCTV appeal. - Credit: POLICE

A burglar was jailed after his mum identified him to police following a CCTV appeal.

Police released CCTV images of Michael Deloughery following a burglary in Carlton Way, Cambridge on 19 November last year.

Ring doorbell footage showed the 31-year-old and another man with a crowbar outside the property before they smashed their way into the flat through a first floor window.

Deloughery’s mother saw the image and called police to identify her son.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (25 June) Deloughery was sentenced to two years and one month in prison after pleading guilty to burglary with intent.

He also pleaded guilty to a burglary and theft of a motor vehicle in January 2019 when he broke into a house in Peasenhall, Suffolk and stole cash, electrical items, a Mercedes C180 and a Rolex watch.

Officers used a stinger to stop Deloughery during a pursuit. He made off on foot but was seen coming from a garden of a property in Martlesham riding a bike he had just stolen.

Deloughery, of Clay Farm Drive, Trumpington was arrested and officers found the coat he was wearing discarded in the garden with the Rolex watch inside.

His finger prints were also found inside the vehicle.

Detective Constable Zoe Patten said: “Thanks to forensics and Ring doorbell footage, we were able to place Deloughery at the scenes of the incidents.

“Tackling burglary is a force priority and we will continue to do all we can to target offenders and bring them to justice.”