Extra year in prison for burglar after DNA links him to more scenes
Credit: POLICE
A burglar will spend an extra year in prison after his DNA and footprints linked him to the scenes of more burglaries.
Shane Smith, 38, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to six years in prison for a burglary back in 2020.
On August 10 at Peterborough Crown Court, Smith’s sentence was increased by another year after he pleaded guilty to three other burglaries.
The burglaries took place in June 2020 in Haviland Way, Cambridge, St Neots Road, Eltisley, and Gamlingay Road, Waresley.
On each occasion Smith used tools found in the garden or the sheds of the properties to prise open windows.
On one occasion, he made off with around £22,000 of jewellery.
Smith left his footprints at the first two properties and his DNA on garden tools and on the dressing table of the last property.
The shoes matching the footprints were recovered from his vehicle when he was arrested.
Detective sergeant James Rabbett, from the southern acquisitive crime team, said: “Following his conviction in 2020, Smith refused to co-operate with the police investigating this new series.
“However, with forensic work including ANPR and CCTV, we were able to bring these further offences before the courts.”