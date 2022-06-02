News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Arsonist jailed over care home fire which 'endangered life'

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:51 AM June 2, 2022
Updated: 11:26 AM June 2, 2022
The fire was started in a bathroom at the location.

A resident in supported living accommodation in Cambridge caused damage worth thousands of pounds after starting a fire at the home.

Jon Palmer, 58, has been jailed for six years, with a further four years on licence after he release, after pleading guilty to arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

He pleaded not guilty to arson with intent to endanger life at Cambridge Crown Court.

Palmer received his sentence at the same court on Monday, May 30.

The 58-year-old started the fire in a bathroom at Winston House, Brooklands Avenue, in the early hours of October 24, 2021.

Staff were awoken by a fire alarm at 2am, and witnessed thick smoke coming from the second-floor corridor.

All residents and staff were then safely evacuated from the premises, whilst the fire was extinguished.

A later search of Palmer's room uncovered five lighters.

Damage, described as "extensive" was caused to the second floor, with eight residents having to be relocated to a hotel.

Communal spaces were also unusable and support services were cancelled.

Detective Constable Leanne Robinson, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Palmer’s actions were both reckless and selfish.

"Not only did the fire endanger his life and the lives of the other residents and staff, it also caused severe disruption to the services provided at Winston House.

"Hopefully he can now reflect on how dangerous and disruptive his actions were."

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridge News

