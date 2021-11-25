Two year ban on begging for these six
- Credit: Cambs Police
Five men and one woman have been banned from begging, littering, being aggressive to council staff and from two shopping centre car parks.
Injunctions have been secured against all six as part of ongoing work to tackle anti-social behaviour.
The injunctions are part of a crackdown on begging, rough sleeping, drug taking, street drinking and associated crime within Cambridge.
It follows massive evidence gathering campaign by police and Cambridgeshire City Council.
Orders against the six were given by the courts on November 11 and a week later separate letters were handed to each of them.
The two-year order prohibits the individuals from carrying out the following within an exclusion zone.
The six are banned from:
* Sleeping or lying down anytime of the day or night
* Using, possessing, supplying or leaving any controlled drug or illegal substance or any drug related paraphernalia
* Damaging or threatening to damage property belonging to Cambridge City Council
* Begging or engaging in an activity under the influence of drugs or alcohol that is likely to cause nuisance or annoyance to members of the public
* Leaving any litter or any of their belongings
* Being aggressive or intimidating to any staff or contractor employed by or on behalf of Cambridge City Council
Engaging in or threatening to engage in conduct which is capable of causing alarm, harassment, distress, nuisance or annoyance to any person visiting or otherwise engaging in a lawful activity
Entering or attempting to enter or remain in the car parks at Grafton Centre and Grand Arcade and stairwells
Sergeant Kevin Misik said: “We have been working closely alongside our partner agencies for some months now to address the behaviour of these individuals which has caused misery to residents of and visitors to the city.
“I’m pleased this injunction has been imposed and urge anyone who believes them to be in breach of it to contact us.”
The injunctions were authorised by Cambridge County Court.
The six are:
Aro Draven, 47, of East Road, Cambridge
Colin Grierson, 59, of Bucksherd Close, Great Cambourne
Nathan Jones, 55, of Willow Walk, Cambridge
Ralf Allgood, 34, of no fixed abode.
Sarah Brown, 33, of Victoria Road, Cambridge
Dave Townsend, 41, of no fixed abode.
Anyone who has information that any of these people are in breach of this order should call police on 101 or report online here
https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw.