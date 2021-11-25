News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Two year ban on begging for these six

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 11:21 AM November 25, 2021
The five men and one woman issued with banning orders and tough anti begging orders. 

The five men and one woman issued with banning orders and tough anti begging orders. - Credit: Cambs Police

Five men and one woman have been banned from begging, littering, being aggressive to council staff and from two shopping centre car parks.  

Injunctions have been secured against all six as part of ongoing work to tackle anti-social behaviour. 

The injunctions are part of a crackdown on begging, rough sleeping, drug taking, street drinking and associated crime within Cambridge. 

It follows massive evidence gathering campaign by police and Cambridgeshire City Council.  

Orders against the six were given by the courts on November 11 and a week later separate letters were handed to each of them. 

The two-year order prohibits the individuals from carrying out the following within an exclusion zone. 

The six are banned from: 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man who drove lorry at relatives sitting in garden to be detained in hospital
  2. 2 Ely gets £344,000 to upgrade CCTV and improve city centre
  3. 3 Drunk mother who allegedly dropped child under arrest 
  1. 4 Burglar wakes and violently attacks victim to steal her phone
  2. 5 Pair due in court for string of recycling thefts in the Fens
  3. 6 Prince Charles checks out kebabs and opens £1bn research centre  
  4. 7 You hope for a silver lining - and this wondrous tree is it
  5. 8 Death in a lime kiln, the coming of electricity and brewery closures and sales
  6. 9 Shoebox appeal launched in bid to help most vulnerable this Christmas

* Sleeping or lying down anytime of the day or night 

* Using, possessing, supplying or leaving any controlled drug or illegal substance or any drug related paraphernalia 

* Damaging or threatening to damage property belonging to Cambridge City Council 

* Begging or engaging in an activity under the influence of drugs or alcohol that is likely to cause nuisance or annoyance to members of the public 

* Leaving any litter or any of their belongings 

* Being aggressive or intimidating to any staff or contractor employed by or on behalf of Cambridge City Council 

Engaging in or threatening to engage in conduct which is capable of causing alarm, harassment, distress, nuisance or annoyance to any person visiting or otherwise engaging in a lawful activity 

Entering or attempting to enter or remain in the car parks at Grafton Centre and Grand Arcade and stairwells 

Sergeant Kevin Misik said: “We have been working closely alongside our partner agencies for some months now to address the behaviour of these individuals which has caused misery to residents of and visitors to the city.  

“I’m pleased this injunction has been imposed and urge anyone who believes them to be in breach of it to contact us.” 

The injunctions were authorised by Cambridge County Court. 

The six are: 

Aro Draven, 47, of East Road, Cambridge 

Colin Grierson, 59, of Bucksherd Close, Great Cambourne 

Nathan Jones, 55, of Willow Walk, Cambridge 

Ralf Allgood, 34, of no fixed abode. 

Sarah Brown, 33, of Victoria Road, Cambridge 

Dave Townsend, 41, of no fixed abode. 

Anyone who has information that any of these people are in breach of this order should call police on 101 or report online here

https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw. 

Cambs Live
Cambourne News
Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Historic first stop at Soham as part of testing ahead of official opening of station in December

Cambs Live

First train in 56 years at re-opened station

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Witchford chapel to become shop

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Baptist chapel to become village shop

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Lucy Frazer MP met with County Councillor Joshua Schumann in 2014

Cambs Live

£3.40 off peak day return Soham to Ely from December

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Ram-raid of Budget Store on Church Terrace in Outwell, Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Cash machine stolen in ram-raid

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon