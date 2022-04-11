News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Five arrested in Cambridge drugs raid

Published: 1:36 PM April 11, 2022
Five men were arrested, and officers seized 17 wraps of suspected cocaine, during a drugs raid in Cambridge. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Five men have been arrested and 17 wraps of suspected cocaine have been seized, after police raided a location in Cambridge.

A further £1000 in cash and a quantity of cannabis were discovered on the premises.

Officers believed the location to have been used for drug dealing prior to the raid, which lead to the operation being carried out.

The men were all arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences by neighbourhood officers.

All five have been released while Cambridgeshire Police continue their investigations.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "On Saturday evening a team of our neighbourhood officers arrested five men in Cambridge at a location believed to have been used for drug dealing...

"...The operation followed reports of serious street-based violence and drug-related activity in the city centre.

"If you’ve got information on drug dealing you can report this on our website: https://orlo.uk/E96hH."

