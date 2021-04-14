Published: 11:48 AM April 14, 2021

Cambridge dispersal order April 13-15: this is a map of the areas that are included - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A 48-hour dispersal order has been put in place in Cambridge to tackle ongoing anti-social behaviour.

The measure has been taken by the local neighbourhood policing team in response to anti-social behaviour, including aggressive begging and street drinking, thefts of bikes and violence, particularly in Sidney Street, St Andrew's Street and Mill Road,

The order came into effect at 9am on Tuesday April 13 and will be in place until 9am on Thursday April 15.

It covers the area within Chesterton Road, Elizabeth Way, Sturton Street, Mill Road, Gonville Place, Trumpington Street and Trinity Street.

Cambridge City Inspector Ed McNeil said: “We’ve seen an increase in anti-social behaviour and reports of violence in these areas.

"With footfall to the city increasing to almost pre-pandemic levels, we want to reduce the risk of crime and disorder and allow people visiting the city to go about their business without being harassed, alarmed or distressed.”

The order has been granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

It allows police community support officers (PCSOs) and police officers to direct a person to leave the area specified within the order if they have reasonable grounds to suspect that their behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.

Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest.



