Published: 10:27 AM February 5, 2021

Cambridgeshire police are appealing for information after a member of the public found a buzzard shot dead. - Credit: RSPB

A walker discovered a buzzard - a protected bird of prey - that had been "deliberately shot" and killed.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) and the RSPB are working to find those responsible after the bird was found with shotgun pellets in its body and wings.

The bird was discovered in Horseheath, near Linton, on January 29.

PC Alun Bradshaw from the RCAT said: “Someone has deliberately shot this bird and we urge anyone with information to contact us.

“All birds of prey are protected by law. If you notice a dead or injured bird of prey in suspicious circumstances, please notify us and the RSPB.”

RSPB assistant investigations officer, Tom Grose, added: “Many of us will have enjoyed watching buzzards lately on our daily walks.

"They are a natural part of our countryside and a sign of a healthy ecosystem.

"Buzzards and other birds of prey are protected by law, yet all too often we received reports of them being illegally shot, trapped and poisoned.

“At a time when the natural work and its wildlife are increasingly under threat, we all have an important role to play.

"If you have any information which may help this investigation, please come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact police online via https://bit.ly/3ivIgJs or call 101 quoting incident 239 of January 30.