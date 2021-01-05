News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Police discover bedroom filled with cannabis

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:10 AM January 5, 2021   
Cannabis at house in Burwell

Police discovered a bedroom filled with cannabis plants when they carried out a raid at a house in East Cambridgeshire. - Credit: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK

Police discovered a bedroom filled with cannabis plants when they carried out a raid at a house in East Cambridgeshire.

Officers from the East Cambs and South Cambs Neighbourhood Teams attended an address in Burwell on Monday evening.

When they arrived, they found the main bedroom filled with cannabis plants.

"No one was home and our investigation continues to locate the occupants," said a police spokesman.

According to law, the maximum penalty for possession of a Class B drug is up to five years in prison, an unlimited fine or both.

The maximum penalty for supply and production of a Class B drug, meanwhile, is up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine or both.

Police also have the power to issue a warning or an on-the-spot fine of £90 to anyone who is found with cannabis.

Class B drugs include amphetamines, barbiturates, cannabis, codeine, ketamine and methylphenidate. 

Burwell

