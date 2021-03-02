Published: 12:46 PM March 2, 2021

Burwell man Jonathan Magliocco strangled his partner and repeatedly hit her head against the bedside table after she refused to give him money to buy drugs. This image relating to domestic abuse is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

A Burwell man repeatedly strangled his partner and hit her head against the bedside table after she refused to give him money to buy drugs.

Jonathan Magliocco, 38, began a relationship with the victim, a woman in her 40s, in May last year and the pair began living together at her home in Burwell.

At about 9.30pm on December 1, the couple got into a verbal argument when the woman told Magliocco she would not give him money to buy drugs.

The situation escalated when Magliocco strangled the victim and repeatedly hit her head against the bedside table.

He then threatened her saying if she called the police, she would be "dead before they arrive".

You may also want to watch:

However, the victim managed to dial 999 and Magliocco left before officers arrived.

Following the attack, Magliocco sent a number of messages to the woman with some telling her to "watch her back".

Three days later, Magliocco stayed at the victim's home overnight and the following morning, he coerced her into going to a police station and withdrawing her statement against him which was made after the assault.

After withdrawing the statement, the victim picked up Magliocco and he forced her to drive around for three hours, telling her she could not leave the car.

Officers re-attended the victim's home later that day and Magliocco was arrested.

Magliocco, of no fixed address, subsequently pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm and intimidating a witness.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison for intimidating a witness and handed a five-year restraining order at Peterborough Crown Court on February 19.

Magliocco was further sentenced to 11 months and three weeks in prison, suspended for one year and six months for actual bodily harm at the same court on March 1.

DC Richard Rose said: "This was a violent attack on an innocent woman and I am pleased Magliocco has been brought to justice for his actions

"Tackling domestic abuse remains a force priority and we will continue to do all we can to safeguard victim's and bring offenders before the courts."

Victims of domestic abuse should contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247.

Find more advice and support on domestic abuse online.