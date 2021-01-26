Published: 5:48 PM January 26, 2021

Police are increasing their patrols around the area of Burwell Village College following reports of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour. This CCTV photo has been shared by police on social media. - Credit: FACEBOOK

Police are increasing their patrols in an East Cambridgeshire village after reports of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

As well as sharing CCTV images of youths on their social media, officers are increasing their presence around the area of Burwell Village College following reports from members of the public.

A post on the Facebook page Policing East Cambridgeshire reads: "A reminder to those involved that we should all be playing our part by staying at home, except for essential journeys, during this lockdown period."

Anyone with information should report it online using reference 35/4312/21.