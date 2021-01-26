Police increase patrols after reports of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour
Published: 5:48 PM January 26, 2021
- Credit: FACEBOOK
Police are increasing their patrols in an East Cambridgeshire village after reports of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.
As well as sharing CCTV images of youths on their social media, officers are increasing their presence around the area of Burwell Village College following reports from members of the public.
A post on the Facebook page Policing East Cambridgeshire reads: "A reminder to those involved that we should all be playing our part by staying at home, except for essential journeys, during this lockdown period."
Anyone with information should report it online using reference 35/4312/21.