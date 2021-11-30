Children among suspected hare coursers stopped in the Fens
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Eleven people including adults and children were stopped in their tracks in Cambridgeshire Police’s latest bid to tackle hare coursing.
Officers from the force’s Rural Crime Action Team were called to reports of coursing in Little Downham at around 1.30pm on November 29.
This was before they made their way towards Fenland.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Two vehicles were then stopped in Tipps End.
“Eleven boys and men were stopped, and both vehicles were seized; one for no tax, one under dispersal powers.”
In total, police issued nine dispersal orders and seven community protection warnings to the suspects.
The community protection warnings act as a three-step ban from any of the seven police forces working together to tackle hare coursing.
But that was not all for the rural crime team.
The police spokesperson added: “As a bonus, we also seized another untaxed vehicle on the way.”