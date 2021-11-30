News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Children among suspected hare coursers stopped in the Fens

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:49 AM November 30, 2021
Suspected hare coursers stopped in Tipps End near Wisbech

Eleven suspected hare coursers including boys were stopped in Tipps End by Cambridgeshire Police after reports of coursing in Little Downham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Eleven people including adults and children were stopped in their tracks in Cambridgeshire Police’s latest bid to tackle hare coursing. 

Officers from the force’s Rural Crime Action Team were called to reports of coursing in Little Downham at around 1.30pm on November 29. 

This was before they made their way towards Fenland. 

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Two vehicles were then stopped in Tipps End. 

Suspected hare coursers stopped in Tipps End near Wisbech

Eleven suspected hare coursers including boys were stopped in Tipps End by Cambridgeshire Police after reports of coursing in Little Downham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

“Eleven boys and men were stopped, and both vehicles were seized; one for no tax, one under dispersal powers.” 

In total, police issued nine dispersal orders and seven community protection warnings to the suspects. 

Suspected hare coursers stopped in Tipps End near Wisbech by Cambridgeshire Police

Eleven suspected hare coursers including boys were stopped in Tipps End by Cambridgeshire Police after reports of coursing in Little Downham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

The community protection warnings act as a three-step ban from any of the seven police forces working together to tackle hare coursing. 

Most Read

  1. 1 East Cambs Council bins green waste collections for seven weeks
  2. 2 OPINION: Soham Station fiasco about to come to a conclusion, or is it? 
  3. 3 Pedestrian killed crossing road
  1. 4 'White van man' crashes into rail bridge
  2. 5 Check before you travel ahead of major upgrade, commuters warned
  3. 6 1,800 enjoy free Christmas day out at Ely’s ‘hidden gem’
  4. 7 Branch president left pleasantly surprised thanks to freemasons
  5. 8 Prison for 'lavish lifestyle' drug dealer who hid £18k cash in sock drawer
  6. 9 Michaela’s horrific ordeal: ‘My partner threatened to slit my throat and bury me alive’ 
  7. 10 Table tennis trio stretch winning run with dominant display

But that was not all for the rural crime team. 

The police spokesperson added: “As a bonus, we also seized another untaxed vehicle on the way.” 

Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News
Wisbech News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

John Morris has made a formal complaint about the Tweet from Nadine Dorries.

Councillor wants apology for Nadine Dorries 'misogynist' tweet

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Customers in CornerCopia shop in Soham

New shop already 'exceeded expectations' after strong opening day

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Leon Stowe

Cambridge Crown Court

Burglar wakes and violently attacks victim to steal her phone

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Liam Clifton drove this lorry towards relatives who were sitting in the family garden at Third Drove in Little Downham.

Cambridge Crown Court

Man who drove lorry at relatives to be detained in hospital

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon