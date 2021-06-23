Video

Published: 5:02 PM June 23, 2021

Blake Healy, of Victoria Road, Cambridge, caused a woman to almost be hit by a bus after threatening her with the saddle of a bike that he was attempting to steal. - Credit: POLICE

A would-be bike thief who caused a woman to almost be hit by a bus after threatening her with a saddle has been jailed.

Blake Healy was spotted by a member of the public lifting the seat from a bike in Hobson Street, Cambridge on Sunday (June 20) afternoon in an attempt to break the chain and steal the bike.

The member of the public confronted the 25-year-old but he lifted the saddle to threaten her causing her to run into the road and almost into the path of a bus.

The woman called police and Cambridge City Council’s shared CCTV service were able to follow Healy until police caught up with him in Sidney Street.

While being arrested he attempted to headbutt and bite the officer.

Healy, of Victoria Road, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to attempted bike theft, common assault of an emergency worker and using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear.

Inspector Ed McNeil said: “Thanks to this member of the public and the partnership we have with CCTV operators, we were able to catch Healy and put him before the courts.

"His sentence reflects how threatening members of the public, assaulting emergency workers and stealing is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

“This case does highlight the importance of investigating in a good quality lock.

"We’d also ask bike owners to register their bikes after purchase and if it gets stolen, report it so we can increase the chances of it being reunited.”

Further crime prevention advice can be found online.