Woman, 36, banned from begging after ‘targeting vulnerable people’

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:25 AM February 10, 2021   
Rebecca Cole, aged 36, has been banned from asking members of the public for money after “targeting vulnerable people”.

A woman who has been “targeting vulnerable people” in Cambridgeshire for money has been handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO). 

Rebecca Cole, 36, of no fixed abode, was given the three-year CBO at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 3. 

The CBO states she must not: 

  • Request any money from any member of the public in Cambridge city as bordered by the A14, M11, A505 and A11. 
  • Be in possession of any bank card or other financial documents that are not in her own name. 
  • Attend any address of any individual to whom she is not related, and who is or appears to be over 65 years of age, or is frail or otherwise vulnerable by virtue of physical or mental illness or disability. 
  • Enter into a financial transaction directly or indirectly with any individual to whom she is not related, and who is or appears to be over 65 years of age, or is frail or otherwise vulnerable by virtue of physical or mental illness or disability. 

Sergeant Shawn Emms from the Cambridge city north neighbourhood policing team said: “Cole has a history of befriending vulnerable people in order to take money from them.  

“Her behaviour has affected individuals. 

“Anyone who sees Cole breaching her CBO should report it to police who will deal with it robustly.” 

