‘BBQ’ sets bin alight causing £600 worth of damage

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:00 PM April 21, 2022
This bin at Soham Recreation Ground was set alight on April 20 after hot burning 'BBQ' ashes were placed straight into it.

A ‘BBQ’ that took place at Soham Recreation Ground last night (April 20) and ended up setting a bin alight has caused £600 worth of damage.

The 'BBQ' itself left scorch marks on the ground, ruining the grass underneath it.

However, it was when those responsible went to place the hot burning ashes from the 'BBQ' into one of the bins there, that it ended up setting alight and started to melt.

This bin at Soham Recreation Ground was set alight on April 20 after hot burning 'BBQ' ashes were placed straight into it.

This bin at Soham Recreation Ground was set alight on April 20 after hot burning 'BBQ' ashes were placed straight into it.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The crew at Soham was called to a fire involving a bin at the recreation ground on Fountain Lane at around 7.30pm.

"They extinguished the fire and returned to their station by 8pm."

They added: "In this lovely weather be sure to fully extinguish BBQ’s and let the coals cool considerably before disposal."

This bin at Soham Recreation Ground was set alight on April 20 after hot burning 'BBQ' ashes were placed straight into it.

A 'BBQ' that took place at Soham Recreation ground on April 20 has caused £600 worth of damage.

Since the incident, Soham Town Council has shared a message onto their Facebook page, reminding residents that BBQs are not permitted at the recreation ground unless "approved" or as "part of a scheduled event".

A spokesperson said: "This damage amounts to around £600 which will have to come from the public purse to remedy.” 

The 'BBQ' has left scorch marks on the ground, and the grass is completely ruined.

