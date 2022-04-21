‘BBQ’ sets bin alight causing £600 worth of damage
- Credit: Cambs Fire / Soham Town Council
A ‘BBQ’ that took place at Soham Recreation Ground last night (April 20) and ended up setting a bin alight has caused £600 worth of damage.
The 'BBQ' itself left scorch marks on the ground, ruining the grass underneath it.
However, it was when those responsible went to place the hot burning ashes from the 'BBQ' into one of the bins there, that it ended up setting alight and started to melt.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The crew at Soham was called to a fire involving a bin at the recreation ground on Fountain Lane at around 7.30pm.
"They extinguished the fire and returned to their station by 8pm."
They added: "In this lovely weather be sure to fully extinguish BBQ’s and let the coals cool considerably before disposal."
Since the incident, Soham Town Council has shared a message onto their Facebook page, reminding residents that BBQs are not permitted at the recreation ground unless "approved" or as "part of a scheduled event".
Most Read
- 1 See inside this former pub once owned by celebrities in east Cambridgeshire
- 2 Preschool receives ‘good’ rating in all areas from Ofsted
- 3 Shop owner who 'had to learn everything' marks first year in business
- 4 Tributes paid to ‘truly loved’ 22-year-old killed on M11
- 5 Family pay tribute to 23-year-old motorbike lover killed on A142
- 6 When is Sainsbury's Café closing down in Cambridgeshire?
- 7 6-2 council vote decides fate of new incinerator for Whittlesey
- 8 Stephen 'terrified but excited' for 6,000-mile Europe charity trek
- 9 Another motorcyclist involved in serious crash on A142 in Soham
- 10 7 cafés perfect for outdoor dining in Cambridgeshire
A spokesperson said: "This damage amounts to around £600 which will have to come from the public purse to remedy.”