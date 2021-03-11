News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Prolific cycle thief banned from two rail stations

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 12:31 PM March 11, 2021   
Bike thief Kevin Champion has been banned from two rail stations 

Bike thief Kevin Champion has been banned from two rail stations - Credit: Cambs Cops

A prolific Cambridge bike thief has been handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Kevin Champion, 45, of no fixed abode, was given the two-year CBO at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court.

The order states he must not go to Cycle Point at Cambridge Railway Station and Cambridge North Railway Station cycle park.

The CBO follows a conviction for two counts of bike theft one count of going equipped to steal in December last year where he was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison.

PC Jamie Tumber said: “The local neighbourhood team are working closely with partners including Cambridge Business Against Crime (CAMBAC) and businesses in the city to tackle bike theft by putting people like Champion before the courts.

You may also want to watch:

“We take all reports of bike theft seriously and would encourage people to report offences so we can build up a picture and deploy resources accordingly.”

Anyone who sees Champion breaching his CBO should report it to police

Most Read

  1. 1 Successful start for donut business
  2. 2 Aerial photos show £18.6m Soham station taking shape
  3. 3 Letter: Mixed reaction to Wetherspoons refusal
  1. 4 School big read on World Book Day is a real page-turner
  2. 5 Meet the volunteer police ‘Specials’ keeping the county safe
  3. 6 Police accused of 'consistent harassment' of Wisbech mayor
  4. 7 Channel 4’s The Dog House – filmed at Wood Green – returns in March
  5. 8 Petition launched to improve A10 safety after Waterbeach crash
  6. 9 Annual steam rally and heavy horse show cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic
  7. 10 Skanska gives up £34m a year county council highways contract
Courts
Ely News
Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The teenager from Soham was arrested for breaching his criminal behaviour order. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police arrest 14-year-old after criminal behaviour order breach

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A “large proportion” of the nearly one million trees planted as part of the A14 upgrade in Cambridge

Cambridgeshire Highways | Video

Nearly a million trees planted alongside A14 die and need replacing

Ben Hatton Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
F P McCann of Littleport

East Cambridgeshire District Council | Special Report

Council told to pay costs as concrete factory wins appeal

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Wetherspoon wanted to open in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Wetherspoon refused permission for £2m Ely pub - too big say planners

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon