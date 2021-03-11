Published: 12:31 PM March 11, 2021

Bike thief Kevin Champion has been banned from two rail stations - Credit: Cambs Cops

A prolific Cambridge bike thief has been handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Kevin Champion, 45, of no fixed abode, was given the two-year CBO at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court.

The order states he must not go to Cycle Point at Cambridge Railway Station and Cambridge North Railway Station cycle park.

The CBO follows a conviction for two counts of bike theft one count of going equipped to steal in December last year where he was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison.

PC Jamie Tumber said: “The local neighbourhood team are working closely with partners including Cambridge Business Against Crime (CAMBAC) and businesses in the city to tackle bike theft by putting people like Champion before the courts.

“We take all reports of bike theft seriously and would encourage people to report offences so we can build up a picture and deploy resources accordingly.”

Anyone who sees Champion breaching his CBO should report it to police