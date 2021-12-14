Armed police were called to the One Stop shop in High Street, Sutton, last night and arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of a firearm. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of a firearm after a robbery at a shop in Sutton.

Police were called at 9.30pm last night (Monday December 13) to reports of a robbery at the One Stop shop in High Street.

"Armed police attended and arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of a firearm." said a police spokesman.

"He remains in custody at Parkside Police Station."