Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and firearm possession
Published: 10:20 AM December 14, 2021
Updated: 10:23 AM December 14, 2021
- Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of a firearm after a robbery at a shop in Sutton.
Police were called at 9.30pm last night (Monday December 13) to reports of a robbery at the One Stop shop in High Street.
"Armed police attended and arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of a firearm." said a police spokesman.
"He remains in custody at Parkside Police Station."