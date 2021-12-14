News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and firearm possession

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:20 AM December 14, 2021
Updated: 10:23 AM December 14, 2021
Armed police were called to the One Stop shop in High Street, Sutton, last night

Armed police were called to the One Stop shop in High Street, Sutton, last night and arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of a firearm. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of a firearm after a robbery at a shop in Sutton.

Police were called at 9.30pm last night (Monday December 13) to reports of a robbery at the One Stop shop in High Street.

"Armed police attended and arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of a firearm." said a police spokesman.

"He remains in custody at Parkside Police Station."

Cambs Live News
Sutton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fish and shop approved for former Fordham Co-op

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Fish and chip shop village victory

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
RAF Lakenheath main gate Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A fire and roof collapse at The Chequers pub in Pampisford, Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Cambridgeshire pub destroyed by fire overnight

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
CCTV footage of alleged shoplifter in Interiors of Ely

Cambs Live News

Alleged shoplifter caught out by CCTV in furniture shop

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon