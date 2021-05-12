Published: 10:59 AM May 12, 2021

Activists blocked the entrance to AstraZeneca’s Cambridge headquarters on Tuesday May 11. - Credit: JESS HURD

Four people have been charged following a protest outside AstraZeneca's Cambridge headquarters.

Police attended a planned protest in Hills Road yesterday (Tuesday May 11) and throughout the course of the day made four arrests.



Tabitha Dunthorne, 20, of Theydon Grove, Epping, and Mahoney Goodman, 22, of Long Reach Road, Cambridge, have been charged with criminal damage.

Activists blocked the entrance to AstraZeneca’s Cambridge headquarters and hung a banner from the building on Tuesday May 11. - Credit: JESS HURD

Ruth Wood, 49, of Oak Tree Avenue, Cambridge, has been charged with obstructing a constable.



They will appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on June 9.

A 17-year-old boy, from Cambridge, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

He will appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on July 27.

