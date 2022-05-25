News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Village barn struck by arsonists in 4am blaze

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:56 PM May 25, 2022
Arsonists targeted a barn on Stretham Road, Wilburton

A barn was targeted by arsonists in Stretham Road, Wilburton. - Credit: Google Maps

A barn was struck by arsonists in an East Cambridgeshire village. 

Fire crews were called to Stretham Road, Wilburton at 4am on Monday, May 23 where a barn and around 10 bales were ablaze. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 4am on Monday, crews from Soham and Chatteris were called to a fire on Stretham Road in Wilburton. 

“Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their stations by 7am.” 

The cause of the fire was deliberate, and anyone with more information should contact Cambridgeshire Police at: https://bit.ly/3LNyHDO.  

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

