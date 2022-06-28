Hunt is on for arsonists after 5am car fire
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Police are on the hunt for arsonists who set a car on fire.
The car was found alight by firefighters in Littleport just after 5.10am on Friday, June 24.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 5.11am, a crew from Littleport was called to a fire.
“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their station by 6.25pm.”
The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.
The fire service spokesperson added: “Anyone with information should contact police by visiting: www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said the fire, which they say happened on Upton Place, is being treated as suspicious.
The spokesperson added: "Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting reference 35/44915/22."
Two days earlier, one casualty was treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Ashley Gardens, Littleport.
Crews from Littleport, Ely and Soham were called to the fire in the bedroom of the house just before 11.15am on June 22.