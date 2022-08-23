News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Village building blaze caused by arson

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:57 PM August 23, 2022
Updated: 4:24 PM August 23, 2022
Cambridgeshire fire and rescue service at Fridaybridge Road, Elm

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a building on Fridaybridge Road, Elm. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A fire that involved a derelict village building is believed to be arson. 

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Fridaybridge Road, Elm just before 8.40pm on Saturday, August 20. 

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 8.37pm, a crew from Wisbech was called to a fire on Fridaybridge Road in Elm.  

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a building and extinguished it using a hose reel.  

“They returned to their station by 9.45pm.” 

The spokesperson added that the fire involved rubbish. 

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said officers were called about the fire at 9.23pm. 

“It appears it was a small rubbish fire, started deliberately,” said the spokesperson. 

Anyone with more information should contact police by visiting: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/ or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. 

Earlier this month, another derelict building caught fire in Walsoken

Dramatic images captured the fire ripping through the building on Fundrey Road on Saturday, August 6.   

