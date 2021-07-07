Car torched in early morning arson attack
Published: 1:43 PM July 7, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A car was deliberately torched in the early hours of today.
The car was ablaze when fire crews from Littleport were called at 1.35am to Abbots Way in Ely.
A fire service spokesperson said crews arrived to find the car well alight.
“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 3am,” said the spokesperson.
“The cause of the fire was deliberate”.
Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
