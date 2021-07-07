News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Car torched in early morning arson attack

John Elworthy

Published: 1:43 PM July 7, 2021   
Firefighters spent over an hour tackling a a blazing car that had been deliberately set alight in Abbots Way, Ely.

A car was deliberately torched in the early hours of today.  

The car was ablaze when fire crews from Littleport were called at 1.35am to Abbots Way in Ely. 

A fire service spokesperson said crews arrived to find the car well alight.  

“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 3am,” said the spokesperson. 

“The cause of the fire was deliberate”.  

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. 

