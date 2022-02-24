The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Police Dog Unit were involved in the arrests. - Credit: Cambs Police

A Cambridgeshire man is among four charged in connection with ATM and cigarette thefts.

Tony Smith, 22, of Cadwin Field, Willingham, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to steal and dangerous driving.

He was one of four arrested following a ram raid at the Howard Centre in Bedford on Monday evening.

The unit said they had helped locate the suspects who had run from a crashed, stolen vehicle.

And they posted photos of the two police dogs used in the operation.

Three others have been charged.

John Mitchell, 20, of Fern Hill Lane, Harlow, faces conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to steal charges.

Alan Smith, 46, of Ampthill Road, Kempston Hardwick, Bedfordshire, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary in relation to the Bedford offence.

Samuel Mitchell, 18, of Elizabeth Way, Harlow, Essex, has been charged with conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglary and conspiracy to steal.

All four men have been remanded to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on March 23.



