Officers discovered these weapons when they responded to a call in Soham on Wednesday, October 26. - Credit: Policing East Cambridgeshire

A 57-year-old man was arrested after police discovered a stash of weapons when officers were called to a neighbour dispute.

Police responded to reports a man was threating his neighbour with a pickaxe in Brook Street, Soham, on Wednesday (October 26) at about 4:30pm.

They discovered the weapons when they searched a property.

The suspect, who is from Soham, was arrested on suspicion of threatening to commit criminal damage and remains in custody.

A post on the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page warns it is illegal to own weapons such as curved swords and 'Zombie knives' even if kept on private property.