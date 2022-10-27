Man remains in custody after weapons found in neighbour dispute
Published: 3:33 PM October 27, 2022
- Credit: Policing East Cambridgeshire
A 57-year-old man was arrested after police discovered a stash of weapons when officers were called to a neighbour dispute.
Police responded to reports a man was threating his neighbour with a pickaxe in Brook Street, Soham, on Wednesday (October 26) at about 4:30pm.
They discovered the weapons when they searched a property.
The suspect, who is from Soham, was arrested on suspicion of threatening to commit criminal damage and remains in custody.
A post on the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page warns it is illegal to own weapons such as curved swords and 'Zombie knives' even if kept on private property.