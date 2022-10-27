News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Man remains in custody after weapons found in neighbour dispute

Louise Hepburn

Published: 3:33 PM October 27, 2022
Weapons found in Soham

Officers discovered these weapons when they responded to a call in Soham on Wednesday, October 26. - Credit: Policing East Cambridgeshire

A 57-year-old man was arrested after police discovered a stash of weapons when officers were called to a neighbour dispute. 

Police responded to reports a man was threating his neighbour with a pickaxe in Brook Street, Soham, on Wednesday (October 26) at about 4:30pm. 

They discovered the weapons when they searched a property. 

The suspect, who is from Soham, was arrested on suspicion of threatening to commit criminal damage and remains in custody. 

A post on the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page warns it is illegal to own weapons such as curved swords and 'Zombie knives' even if kept on private property.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Soham News

