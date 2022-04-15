Cambridgeshire Police arrested a man in his 30s following an incident in the Anglesey Abbey car park (File picture) - Credit: Sharon Hogan/National Trust

A man in his 30s was arrested today (April 15) in connection with an episode of erratic driving at Anglesey Abbey.

It follows an incident in the car park at the National Trust landmark, where a driver smashed their car into a bollard at around 2pm.

The man who was arrested is from East Cambridgeshire and was taken into custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station, Peterborough.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to the Abbey, in Quy Road, at about 2pm on April 15 with reports of a vehicle driving erratically in the car park and hitting a bollard.

"A man in his 30s from East Cambridgeshire has been arrested."

Officers are seeking dashcam footage in connection with the incident.

Anybody whose dashcams may have picked up the incident can call police on 101, quoting incident 306 of April 15, or file reports online (https://www.cambs.police.uk/).