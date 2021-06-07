Published: 9:25 AM June 7, 2021 Updated: 11:15 AM June 7, 2021

Neighbours have told police about the moment a driver crashed into a wall before careering into an elderly couple’s house.

Police arrived quickly at the scene and arrested the driver on suspicion of dangerous driving and of drink/drug driving.

“The driver of the vehicle has woken up in custody this morning,” a police spokesperson said today.

“I feel sorry for the elderly couple we were speaking to off the house he’d smashed into and a wall further up the road,” one resident told police.

Another said: “We called the police on this man last night after he crashed into the house then parked up outside our house with his car falling apart.”

The incident happened in School Lane, Ramsey, last night (Sunday).

The police spokesperson said that “thankfully no one in the house was injured”.