News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Suspected drink/drug driver crashes into couple's home

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 9:25 AM June 7, 2021    Updated: 11:15 AM June 7, 2021
Photos released by police of the car that crashed into house at Ramsey

Photos released by police of the car that crashed into house at Ramsey - Credit: Police

Neighbours have told police about the moment a driver crashed into a wall before careering into an elderly couple’s house.  

Police arrived quickly at the scene and arrested the driver on suspicion of dangerous driving and of drink/drug driving.  

“The driver of the vehicle has woken up in custody this morning,” a police spokesperson said today.  

Photos released by police of the car that crashed into house at Ramsey

Photos released by police of the car that crashed into house at Ramsey - Credit: Police

“I feel sorry for the elderly couple we were speaking to off the house he’d smashed into and a wall further up the road,” one resident told police. 

Another said: “We called the police on this man last night after he crashed into the house then parked up outside our house with his car falling apart.” 

You may also want to watch:

The incident happened in School Lane, Ramsey, last night (Sunday). 

Photos released by police of the car that crashed into house at Ramsey

Photos released by police of the car that crashed into house at Ramsey - Credit: Police

The police spokesperson said that “thankfully no one in the house was injured”. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Transformer the weight equivalent of 14.5 double decker buses arrives safely  
  2. 2 184-tonne transformer begins 12mph journey to Cambridgeshire
  3. 3 Suspected drink/drug driver crashes into couple's home
  1. 4 Addenbrooke's adds 20-bed ward with more to come
  2. 5 ‘No shows’ threaten livelihood of popular pub
  3. 6 Cambs gymnast Louis Smith crowned winner of The Masked Dancer
  4. 7 WATCH: Moment paper boy's bike stolen
  5. 8 Auction of eclectic rarities from remote parts of the world
  6. 9 Councillors face 'unnecessary stress and criticism'
  7. 10 Police get a surprise when they stop 'stolen' car
Ramsey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Soham Rail Station

Planning | Video

Angry resident claims objectors silenced in rush to deliver £18m rail...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
101 CAMBRIDGE ROAD ELY

East Cambridgeshire District Council

No gym, no gym, no gym NO says council planners

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
This car crashed into a wall in Sand Street, Soham, at about 6.25am on Tuesday (June 1).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Lucky escape for driver after car crashes into wall

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
With its tranquil riverside, Ely has officially been ranked among the top 10 places for a British city break.

Covid - A Year On | Gallery

Ely in top 10 for UK culture and outdoor city breaks

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon