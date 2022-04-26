News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Cash and cigarettes ‘stolen by armed thieves’ at city Tesco Express

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 2:12 PM April 26, 2022
Tesco Express was robbed in Campkin Road, Cambridge.

Tesco Express was robbed in Campkin Road, Cambridge. - Credit: Hugh Venables

Crowbar-wielding thieves reportedly stole cash and cigarettes from a Tesco store in Cambridge.  

Police were called to Tesco Express in Campkin Road at about 9.40pm last night (April 25). 

Reports say that two men, both wearing balaclavas, entered the store with a crowbar and demanded money from the till. 

According to officers, the men made off on foot with cash and cigarettes. 

Detectives have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the robbery. 

Police would like to speak to this pair following the Cambridge Tesco robbery.

Police would like to speak to this pair following the robbery. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Sergeant Ashley Ryan, from the Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “This was a frightening incident for those working in the shop.  

“I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or might have mobile phone or dashcam footage to assist with our investigation.” 

Anyone who recognises the men or was in the area at the time is asked to contact police online www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting reference 35/28837/22. 

