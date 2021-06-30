News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
CCTV released of diners who ran up £200 bill, and refused to pay

Louise Hepburn

Published: 11:15 AM June 30, 2021    Updated: 11:42 AM June 30, 2021
Diners who left Arbuckles without paying

Arbuckles has released CCTV allegedly showing diners who ran up a bill of over £200 and left without paying on June 29. - Credit: Arbuckles Facebook

Arbuckles has released CCTV images of diners who ran up a bill of over £200, and then left without paying.  

The incident allegedly happened at the American-themed restaurant’s branch in Ely last night (Tuesday).  

A post on its Facebook page explained the party also vandalised the toilets and pushed past the manager and chef who stood at the main door preventing them from leaving.  

Arbuckles diners who allegedly ran up £200 bill at Arbuckles Ely

The diners who allegedly ran up the bill over £200 were captured on Facebook. - Credit: Arbuckles Facebook

Arbuckles said this was not an isolated incident at the restaurant, which is located in Ely Leisure Village on Downham Road. 

The post said: “Over the past two weeks we have had two separate groups of customers that have run up bills of well over £200 and then left without paying.   

“We became fully aware that last night’s incident was going to happen and the people involved physically pushed past our female manager and chef who were standing on the door.  

“To add insult to injury they had also trashed the toilets.” 

Arbuckles customers who allegedly refused to pay a bill of over £200

Arbuckles Ely says it has informed the police about a table of diners who ran up a bill of over £200 - and walked out without paying. - Credit: Arbuckles Facebook

It added: “This is completely unacceptable behaviour.” 

The restaurant says the CCTV stills have been circulated to other restaurants in the Ely Leisure Village. 

A police spokesperson said an investigation has been launched into the incident which is being considered as theft after four people made “no attempt to pay” for their food. 

She added: “The incident is believed to have taken place just after 7pm on June 29, and an investigation has been launched.” 

Arbuckles diner who allegedly refused to pay bill of over £200

Arbuckles in Ely released the CCTV images on Facebook of diners who allegedly refused to pay their bill. - Credit: Arbuckles Facebook

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via the web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting reference 35/41710/21.

Arbuckles has also asked to be contacted over social media if anyone recognises the diners. 

