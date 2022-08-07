Man alleged to have kidnapped child sparks heavy police presence
- Credit: Sara Hennessy
At least a dozen police cars and armed officers were spotted outside a music studio on the hunt for a man thought to have kidnapped a child.
The heavy police presence was seen outside The Cold Rooms on Stretham Road, Wilburton this afternoon (Sunday).
Eyewitness Sara Hennessy was outside the music studios just after 1pm.
“I believe police are looking for a 37-year-old male, six foot, two inches who has allegedly abducted a child,” she said.
“We saw two armed police but don’t know how many in total.”
“As well as a lot of police out the front, there were also a number (of officers) down the left-hand side of the building - behind the gates.”
Sara added: “Further along the road, there was another police car and a police van parked up behind Beach Babies Nursery and another police car was parked near the A10 Stretham roundabout.”
Cambridgeshire Police have been contacted for comment.