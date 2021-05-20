Family pay tribute to 'devoted mum' killed by lorry on A14
- Credit: CAMBS POLICE
Tributes have been paid to a "devoted" mum who died after being struck by a lorry on the A14 at Milton.
Agnieszka Piotrowska, 33, of Thorpe Way, Cambridge, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which happened at 9am on Thursday May 13.
Agnieszka’s family said: “Agnieszka, known as Aga, was a loving partner to Wojciech and a devoted mum to two children aged 11 and seven.
“We are completely devastated by what has happened and at a loss as to how to move forward.
“She leaves a loving family and Aga was an amazing friend to many. She will be greatly missed.”
The driver of the lorry remained at the scene and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 128 of May 13.
