A10 fail-to-stop collision leaves cyclist 'seriously injured'

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a driver who failed to stop. - Credit: Google

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a driver who failed to stop.

Emergency services were called at 8.26pm yesterday to reports of the collision in Ely Road, Chittering.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains this morning in a stable condition.

The car failed to stop and an investigation has been launched.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw a car with bodywork damage in the area at the time or has any other information, including dash cam footage, is urged to contact us online, speak to us via web chat or call us on 101, quoting incident 417 of 21 March.