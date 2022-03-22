News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

A10 fail-to-stop collision leaves cyclist 'seriously injured'

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 10:07 AM March 22, 2022
A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being in a collision with a driver who failed to stop.

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a driver who failed to stop. - Credit: Google

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a driver who failed to stop.

Emergency services were called at 8.26pm yesterday to reports of the collision in Ely Road, Chittering.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains this morning in a stable condition.

The car failed to stop and an investigation has been launched.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw a car with bodywork damage in the area at the time or has any other information, including dash cam footage, is urged to contact us online, speak to us via web chat or call us on 101, quoting incident 417 of 21 March.

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Traffic is building up on the B1049 at Histon Road, Cottenham, this evening following a crash.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Road closed after three-car crash on B1049 in Cambridgeshire

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
High House in Mill Street, Isleham

Planning

Developers believe converted home will not ruin village asset

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The team behind popular market stall Ely Oriental Groceries is opening a shop in the city on Broad Street.

Food and Drink

Popular market stall Ely Oriental Groceries to open Broad Street shop

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Maltings Cottage on Ely riverside

City of Ely Council

'Crunch' talks set to take place over future of riverside cottage

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon